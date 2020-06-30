P&G celebrates parents who support and love their kids regardless of who they are

“You gotta be you, and you gotta do you,” says a proud father, who supports and loves his queer son.
Procter & Gamble (P&G) has released a 60-second ad called 'Love Who They Are', building on its previous ad that commemorates Pride month (June).
'Love Who They Are' is a heart-to-heart conversation between a young man and his father about what it means to become a parent. The son's gratitude for his father for teaching him tenderness, and helping him be the person he is. The father's heartfelt confession that he wanted to protect his son from the harsh world, his pride in seeing his son be who he is, and his (father) happiness in being a part of it.
P&G released the ad film with 'It Gets Better', an online non-profit aimed at empowering LGBTQ+ youth. It looks into the lives of parents who stand by their children as they battle people and the world prejudiced against the queer community.
While some parents will react, as Shankar Tripathi did in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' when his son comes out of the closet, there are parents who'll love their children regardless of their sexual orientation. It's the latter that P&G wants to celebrate.
An interesting bit of the conversation is the father's response, “Oh, I'm not ashamed of it,” to his son's confession that he learnt tenderness from his father.
The consumer goods major has taken the lead with its ad films to shine a light on the queer community, and to encourage people outside of the community to notice, reflect, and realise how their actions can make a difference.
“Because #Pride is much more than a single event or a moment, it’s a movement to advance equality,” a statement which the brand touts with pride.