P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q4 results: Ad spends increase 187.25% YoY to Rs 153.71 crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The FMCG brand reported an increase of 187.25% Year-on-Year in advertising and sales promotion expenses. It has reached Rs 153.71 crore, up from Rs 53.54 crore in the same period the previous year.
Additionally, compared to the previous quarter ended March 31, 2024, where ad spends were Rs 134.09 crore, there was a Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) increase of about 14.68%.
The company's standalone net profit fell 46.4% to Rs 81.06 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 151.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this, revenue increased by 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 927.43 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a decline, falling 45.6% to Rs 112.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from Rs 206.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Total expenses surged by 26.02% to Rs 826.78 crore, up from Rs 656.05 crore in the same quarter last year.