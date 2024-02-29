Pidilite's Fevikwik Gel introduces additional setting time feature

Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, says, "Fevikwik dominates the instant repair category to the extent that it is the only brand people think of when it comes to repairing broken items. However, we recognised that in some cases, repairers need a few more seconds to readjust the pieces for a perfect outcome. This realisation prompted the development of Fevikwik Gel. Our new Fevikwik Gel represents a significant advancement in the instant repair category. The campaign, employing trademark Pidilite humour and real-world situation, illustrates how Fevikwik Gel streamlines the repair process by facilitating swift corrections and enables users to approach any repair or adhesion task with ease and confidence.”