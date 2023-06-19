Pidilite's quirky ad for Roff is a humorous take on conventional ways of tile fixing and its side-effects

The TVC, conceptualized by Ogilvy conveys ‘Magar ki Jakad’ proposition through a humorous plot.
Pidilite, a leading manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals has announced the launch of new television commercial (TVC) for its tile adhesive brand, Roff. The TVC, conceptualized by Ogilvy, showcases the superior qualities of Roff tile adhesive while addressing common tile installation issues faced by customers.
In a delightfully quirky manner, the TVC captures the customer’s frustration with cracked tiles, debonding, falling tiles, and unaesthetic appearance resulting from cement use. Through entertaining visuals and engaging storytelling, the TVC showcases how Roff triumphantly tackles these challenges, offering a reliable and durable solution.
Commenting on the consumer awareness campaign for Roff, Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, " At Pidilite, pioneering in emerging categories is a core value that drives us. Our brand Roff is aimed at transforming the way tiles are fixed in India. The nationwide launch of our new Roff TV commercial underscores our unwavering commitment to raising awareness and enhancing customer experiences. Roff products embody cutting-edge technology, blending global expertise with local intelligence. They enable contractors, architects to create long-lasting beautiful tile and stone creations without any worry. Through this initiative our objective is to inform and empower customers to make well-informed choices.”
Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative & executive chairman, India said, “It’s a great innovative product and therefore one of the most innovative demonstrations of the benefit. It explains it all in a consumer friendly and entertaining fashion.
The new Roff TVC will play on major television networks, digital platforms, and social media channels, ensuring wide visibility and reach to consumers seeking reliable and superior tile fixing solutions.