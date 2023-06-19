Pidilite's quirky ad for Roff is a humorous take on conventional ways of tile fixing and its side-effects

Commenting on the consumer awareness campaign for Roff, Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, " At Pidilite, pioneering in emerging categories is a core value that drives us. Our brand Roff is aimed at transforming the way tiles are fixed in India. The nationwide launch of our new Roff TV commercial underscores our unwavering commitment to raising awareness and enhancing customer experiences. Roff products embody cutting-edge technology, blending global expertise with local intelligence. They enable contractors, architects to create long-lasting beautiful tile and stone creations without any worry. Through this initiative our objective is to inform and empower customers to make well-informed choices.”