Piyush Pandey's poem for CRY is a girl child's message to the world

A video featuring the poem has been released to mark National Girl Child Day (January 24).
Ogilvy’s chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman India Piyush Pandey’s poem on female education is a girl child's message to the world. Pandey’s poem has been released on behalf of Indian NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), to mark National Girl Child Day (January 24).
Pandey also appeared on screen to narrate the poem and the video has been published on CRY’s digital profiles including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“There is nothing that girls can't do, if given the right opportunity at the right time. Our women of tomorrow have infinite potential to make us proud. And yet, one in every three child brides in the world is from India and there almost 13 million girls who have to work to earn a living instead of going to school,” the CRY team posted alongside the video.