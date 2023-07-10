Pizza Hut and Pepsi bake some ASMR tingles

All for the love of ‘Dhabe Da Keema’ pizza.
They say there is no rival to the smell of freshly baked bread and melted cheese. True. Pizza Hut wishes to do the same in the ASMR world with the sounds of baking a pizza from scratch and the fizz of Pepsi to top it up.
From the making of the pizza bread to chopping the ingredients to the pouring of Pepsi into a glass to cutting the pizza into slices, the ASMR short video hits the right spots.
Recently, the QSR chain revealed an AI mood detector. Customers had to stand in front of the machine and it would detect the mood and recommend a pizza flavour.
Earlier in April, Pizza Hut announced a slew of new flavours designed keeping customer moods in mind and released ads starring Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill.