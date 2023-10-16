Platinum Outdoor creates an outdoor campaign for D'Decor's new brand launch - FabriCare

The DOOH media was optimised through large format and video-based creatives.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, rolled out a massive outdoor campaign for D’Decor to unveil their latest launch - the soft furnishing brand ‘FabriCare By D’Decor’. Executed in multiple metro cities across the country by utilising a strategic media mix, the campaign was successfully able to capture audiences' attention.
High-performance fabrics with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors, 'FabriCare' aims to redefine the standards of beauty and durability in home furnishings, marking a significant step toward functional and easy maintenance luxury.
In order to launch the brand, Platinum Outdoor utilised out-of-home media and embarked on an extraordinary 10-day journey across 12 urban cities. With over 60,000 square feet of media coverage, a variety of high-traffic locations were identified for the campaign to ensure visibility. Among these locations were arterial roads, intersections, and residential enroute areas.
To effectively reach consumers across diverse environments, multiple media formats were used, including billboards, DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home), Metro Pillars, Unipoles, and Mall Façades. The DOOH media was optimised through large format and video-based creatives. A wide range of media coverage across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, built positive brand perceptions among consumers.
Speaking on the campaign, Nikita Desai, vice president – strategy, brand and business excellence, D’Decor Home Fabrics commented, “This is FabriCare’s launch campaign, and we wanted to check all the boxes, for its amplification. That was never going to be complete without a sizeable outdoor run. Our creatives showcased delightful interactions between our brand ambassadors, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, and presence on impact sites across target cities really caught people’s attention and got them talking. Especially the LED sites, where we could actually animate the coffee spilling on the couch, highlighting our fabric’s effectiveness against common household stains to bring alive the idea of ‘Beauty that needs no protection’”.
Irshad Chippa, associate vice president, Platinum Outdoor also commented, “When it comes to such a mega-scale outdoor campaign, D'Decor effortlessly checks all the boxes. We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to strategise and implement the FabriCare launch, especially on such a grand scale. There is no denying the impact that the campaign has had on the brand, it is nothing short of a remarkable achievement”.