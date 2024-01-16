POCO partners with Hardik Pandya to unleash the debut film of POCO X6 Pro

'The Ultimate Predator' campaign film is created by Media.Monks India.
POCO is gearing up to launch its new model, the POCO X6 Pro, with the campaign theme: #TheUltimatePredator. The film starring cricket sensation Hardik Pandya aims to showcase how the POCO X6 Pro reigns supreme in the urban tech jungle, delivering unparalleled performance and features.
With Pandya leading the charge, the film, created by POCO’s creative agency Media.Monks India sets ablaze the monotony of the smartphone market with an action-packed cinematic masterstroke. The highly stylised motion film is an ode to the marvel and exaggeration of South cinema that is sure to electrify and make users join the hype.
Set to launch alongside the POCO X6, the POCO X6 Pro is expected to surpass its predecessor, the POCO X5 Pro. Boasting a mediatek dimensity 8300 ultra processor and an impressive AnTuTu score exceeding 1.4 million powered by Xiaomi HyperOS as well, it features the brand's most immersive display yet- 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. Additionally, the device incorporates WildBoost 2.0.
Kiran Ramamurthy, chief operating officer, Media.Monks India said, “In this ever-evolving digital age, pushing the boundaries of cinema-grade production has become imperative. Smartphone marketing is constantly trying newer ways to captivate audiences, but most often the retention of such formulaic ads is low. With POCO, the end result is a visual spectacle with unparalleled artistic finesse, that fuels the desire to be part of the tribe and join the hype for the phone.”
“Hardik Pandya is a name that resonates instantly with India; his never-give-up attitude, zeal, and enthusiasm align seamlessly with the DNA of the X series. We are confident that his personality will strike a chord with our audience and fans. Collaborations like this enable us to be a part of a cultural movement that deeply connects with the millennial and Gen Z audience,” said Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India.