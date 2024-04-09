POCO, Taco Bell, and Hardik Pandya team up for the #LoadedWithMore campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign offers customers a chance to win a POCO Smartphone while enjoying their reloaded menu.
POCO, a technology brand, has joined forces with the Taco chain Taco Bell. Embracing the madness and eccentricity of Gen Z, the two brands, both known for their commitment to offering fully loaded experiences, have announced an exciting collaboration for the #LoadedWithMore campaign.
This partnership brings together two powerhouses in their respective industries. POCO, known for its smartphones, matches with Taco Bell's ethos of providing generously portioned Tacos, Burritos, Rice Bowls, and more. The #LoadedWithMore campaign emphasises this shared philosophy of abundance and quality.
Adding to the excitement is the involvement of celebrated cricketer Hardik Pandya, who serves as the brand ambassador for both POCO and Taco Bell. Known for his personality and approach on and off the field, Pandya encapsulates the pulse of today’s GenZ in the #LoadedWithMore campaign.
"We are thrilled to partner with Taco Bell for the #LoadedWithMore campaign," said Himanshu Tandon, country head of POCO India. "This collaboration represents a perfect blend of innovation and taste, as our fully loaded smartphones complement Taco Bell's fully loaded menu. We believe this exciting campaign will resonate with our Gen Z audience and offer them an unparalleled experience."
Harneet Singh Rajpal, CEO, Taco Bell India said, "I am delighted with this collaboration between Taco Bell and Poco. Taco Bell is LOADED WITH MORE — loaded with more taste, flavours, portion size, and more Value; just like POCO Smartphones which are loaded with features at great value. This collaboration between two cool brands and Hardik brings this 'Loaded with more' philosophy of both brands to life in an engaging and entertaining way."
As a part of the campaign, customers can now order anything from the Taco Bell reloaded menu starting at just Rs. 59* at Taco Bell stores across India and stand a chance to win a cool POCO Smartphone. This limited-time offer allows Taco Bell customers to win a POCO Smartphone while indulging in their fully loaded Taco Bell delights. The communication of the dates with terms and conditions of the contest will be posted on the Instagram page of Taco Bell India and POCO India.
The campaign promises to deliver a series of initiatives and surprises for fans of both brands. This collaboration between POCO and Taco Bell showcases the commitment of both brands to provide their customers with extraordinary experiences that go beyond the ordinary.