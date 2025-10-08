Policybazaar shows the human side of health insurance through Ashray

Policybazaar, an insurance platform, has released an emotional short brand film titled Ashray, inspired by the true story of a young boy whose family found hope in the resilience of their health insurance cover during a time of crisis.

This release comes at a time when the brand may hope users don't recall the criticism of its February ’25 term insurance ad during the India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy. The ad showed a widow struggling to pay her son’s school fees after her husband, who had no term plan, passed away. Critics argued the film relied on emotional shock and framed men primarily as financial providers.

The film tells the story of Ashray, who suffered a life-altering accident while playing with colours on Holi. His father, Sunny Bhatia, faced a parent’s worst nightmare: a sudden medical emergency that required prolonged treatment and mounting expenses running into lakhs of rupees. As bills piled up, the family’s health insurance policy became a lifeline, covering crucial costs when they needed it most.

Even after seven years, Ashray continues to receive world-class neuro-rehabilitation care — a journey made possible by his family’s health cover. Through the film, Policybazaar underscores its commitment to making health insurance accessible, affordable, and understandable for every Indian family, ensuring no one has to compromise on quality healthcare for their loved ones.

Samir Sethi, Head – Brand Marketing at Policybazaar, said, “At Policybazaar, we have always believed that the real impact of insurance lies in the lives it transforms. Ashray’s story is a powerful reminder that health insurance is more than a policy — it’s a shield that protects families from life’s most unpredictable challenges. Through this brand film, we want people to see the human side of insurance — the comfort it brings, the security it ensures, and the hope it sustains. We hope every Indian sees this story and chooses protection today, not tomorrow.”

The film is being released across Policybazaar’s digital platforms and social media channels. Viewers are encouraged to watch and share it to spread awareness about the role of health insurance in safeguarding families against medical uncertainties.