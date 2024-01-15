Policybazaar unveils new ad campaign on its claims support

Dheeraj Renganath, chief creative office, MagicCircle Communications, provided insight into the campaign, stating, “This campaign had to address the common but untrue perception that customers are on their own when it comes to claim settlement and that it’s supposed to be cumbersome by design. We just had to show the Policybazaar executives for who they truly are– people who go beyond the call of duty to help you in the time of need.”