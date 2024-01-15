Policybazaar unveils new ad campaign on its claims support

The short ads depict the assistance offered in the processes to manage health insurance and claims.
Policybazaar recently released a campaign that captures its assistance to customers during their hour of need.
The ads aim to showcase how they humanise the process by focussing on the emotional aspects of what goes behind every claim, and the impact that it makes on people's lives.
In the spot titled: 'Apka Apna Saathi Policybazaar', an executive can be seen running around to complete the claim formalities while on a video call with his daughter who’s waiting for him on her birthday. As he handles the formalities, he shares reassuring news with the policyholder’s wife, confirming the approval of their health claim.
The other ad titled 'Apke Sapne, Apki Suraksha Aur Policybazaar Ka Vaada' unfolds with a revelation in an exchange between a patient and a nurse. The nurse tells the patient that he was lucky that his son had completed all the formalities on time, but it turns out, it was the Policybazaar executive who helped with the process.
Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing at Policybazaar, said, “The ads highlight Policybazaar's streamlined claims process, emphasising speed, transparency, and efficiency. The ad represents the brand’s core value of standing by the customer when they need it the most.”
Dheeraj Renganath, chief creative office, MagicCircle Communications, provided insight into the campaign, stating, “This campaign had to address the common but untrue perception that customers are on their own when it comes to claim settlement and that it’s supposed to be cumbersome by design. We just had to show the Policybazaar executives for who they truly are– people who go beyond the call of duty to help you in the time of need.”