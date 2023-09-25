Policybazaar's latest ad campaign shatters gender notions as women lead in term insurance purchases

Sai Narayan, chief marketing officer at Policybazaar, says, "Our brand’s tagline is “Har Family Hogi Insured,” and that can only happen when women are factored in as equals. Term insurance tailored for women is a critical yet underexplored segment; we believe it holds immense potential. The storytelling in these ad films mirrors the evolving societal dynamics where an increasing number of women are taking charge of financial matters, particularly concerning their children. Our in-house research further affirms that women are increasingly becoming the primary decision-makers when it comes to purchasing term insurance. Through this campaign, Policybazaar drives home the message and encourages more women to invest in a financially secure future for their loved ones."