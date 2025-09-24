Polycab’s festive ad shines light on electricians behind the festivals

Polycab India has launched a new festive campaign anchored by a Masterbrand TVC, celebrating its role in powering India’s festivals with safety and joy.

Advertisment

The film captures the festive spirit across the country- from Garba in Gujarat and Golu traditions in the South to Pujo in Bengal and the warmth of an Army officer returning home for Diwali. At the heart of each moment are electricians, portrayed as the trusted force installing and maintaining Polycab’s wires, cables, switches, fans, and lighting to keep homes and public spaces safe and bright.

The soundtrack by Salim–Sulaiman blends traditional elements with a modern touch, creating a memorable sonic identity. Beyond celebrations, the film also highlights Polycab’s role in India’s infrastructure — powering metros, tunnels, bridges, and more.

Shwetal Basu, SVP, brand & marcom, Polycab India, said: “Festivals shine brighter when they’re safe. At Polycab, we’re proud to be the trusted connection behind India’s celebrations — lighting up homes, protecting what matters, and powering joy.”

Sean Gomes, partner, creative, R K SWAMY, said: “India’s festival season is a kaleidoscope of colours and joy. We wanted to honour the electricians who illuminate it all, with a lively jingle set to Salim–Sulaiman’s music — embodying Polycab’s promise of India’s Safe Happy Connection.”

The TVC is live on digital platforms and will soon air on television.