Polycab's latest campaign for green wires highlights unseen safety in homes

Polycab has launched a new campaign for its flagship product, Green Wires, focusing on the importance of unseen safety within homes.

The campaign highlights a common consumer behavior — prioritising visible elements like interiors and decor while often neglecting what lies behind the walls. Through emotional storytelling, the film emphasises that true safety begins with the right wiring choices, positioning Polycab Green Wires+ as a symbol of care and protection.





The film captures everyday family moments, serving as a reminder that reliable wiring ensures both safety and peace of mind. Polycab Green Wires+ are designed to be heat-resistant, lead-free, and low in smoke and toxic emissions. Made with 99.97% pure copper, the wires feature built-in resistance to rodents and moisture and comply with REACH and RoHS safety standards.

Speaking about the campaign, Shwetal Basu, senior vice president – Brand & Marcom, said: “This campaign is a gentle nudge to consumers to look beyond the surface. While interiors and aesthetics are important, true safety begins with what’s behind the walls. This film is our way of bringing that invisible layer of care into the spotlight.”

The campaign will run across television, digital, and social media, supported by influencer outreach and partner amplification.