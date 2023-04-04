Pond's Men's new ad film in Indonesia throws medieval shade at oily skin

In a remote cave-like setting, the seemingly tribal leader greets his warriors with warm kisses on their cheeks. That is until a man with oily skin approaches him. As the warrior leans in for the blessings, the leader hesitates for a moment, looking at the oily skin with disdain. It is then he conceives the idea of gesturing his acknowledgement through a couple of fly kisses. And that, is where it all began. Or not.