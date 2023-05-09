Pooja Jauhari and Varun Duggirala of The Glitch kickstart new content company

The Glitch's ex founders Pooja Jauhari and Varun Duggirala have kickstarted a new content company called 'Plot Device Entertainment'.
Jauhari took to LinkedIn to announce the development and says, "Varun Duggirala & I kickstarting our Go To market countdown with the founding team at Plot Device Entertainment! What a day with this diverse & fabulous batch."
Duggirala and Jauhari had both founded The Glitch along with Rohit Raj in 2010. In 2020, The Glitch joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R.
In 2021, Jauhari turned to entrepreneurship and became the founder of an investment and advisory company - Seat at the table.
Meanwhile, Duggirala has turned to content creation. He is also an entrepreneur, podcaster and an angel investor.