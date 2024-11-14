Pookie Octopus goes world gazing in adorable Disney holiday ad

Disney has launched a heartwarming holiday campaign, featuring a young boy and his unlikely friend, a charming animated octopus. The adorable film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi, known for works such as Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, follows their captivating journey.

The campaign

During a seaside vacation, the boy encounters a curious octopus that has attached itself to his head, leading to the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Together, they embark on delightful adventures through market visits, neighbourhood strolls, and more. In one delightful scene, the boy cleverly hides the octopus behind a Mickey Mouse hat.

As their bond grows, the octopus expresses his desire to explore the world. Inspired by his friend's wish, the boy devises a plan to ask Santa for help. The film seamlessly weaves in beloved Disney characters, including Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story), Mickey Mouse, Moana, and Lilo & Stitch.

The campaign's soundtrack features a soulful rendition of "Part of Your World" from Disney's timeless classic, The Little Mermaid (1989). The film is filled with Easter eggs and nods to Disney's rich heritage.

Disney's holiday campaign also supports its long-standing charity partner, Make-A-Wish International, spreading joy and magic to those in need.