Prabsy’s new blues album to kill the ‘Lockdown Blues’

Mundkur’s new partner ‘Ernie’ is a professional blues musician. The two have been bumping into each other at various venues over the last couple of decades. “I always smiled at him (because I like musicians), and we used to say ‘Hello’. This turned into a Facebook friendship. He posted poems (on Facebook), and I decided to ask him if he was actually setting it to a melody, or a tune. He said he never thought about it. I’ve been saying this for almost a year now. His recent posts have all been about the lockdown and the Coronavirus. While he was writing it all on Facebook, I was sitting and putting them to tune. After a couple of tracks, we decided to make an album,” Mundkur says.