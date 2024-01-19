Prasoon Pandey is Film Craft President at Cannes Lions 2024; only Indian Jury President this year

A record 15 markets are represented, with six Presidents based in APAC.
Prasoon Pandey has been named the Film Craft Lions President at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the global experts confirmed to lead the 2024 Juries. Convening in Cannes in June, the jury Presidents will help benchmark excellence across the world’s very best creative and effective work.
Among the jury Presidents, Tor Myhren will serve as the Film Lions Jury President – the first time Apple has been represented. GUT’s Anselmo Ramos is confirmed as the brand experience and activation lions President after a series of wins in 2023, and Debbi Vandeven has been announced as Jury President of the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representing the largest creative agency network in the world, VML.
Additionally, after leading its first Jury, Cindy Gallop returns as the Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President for its 10th edition, while previous Lion of St. Mark honouree, Prasoon Pandey, is named as the Film Craft Lions President.
Commenting on the Jury Presidents, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jury Presidents play a crucial role in the existence of the Lions. Their knowledge, skills and incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership that they will bring to their roles, bring integrity and rigour to the Lions. This is an exceptional line-up of talent from across the world, and we can’t wait to see the work that rises to the top in June.”
The Cannes Lions 2024 Jury Presidents have been announced as follows:
Audio & Radio Lions President
Simon Vicars, chief creative officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
Brand Experience & Activation Lions President
Anselmo Ramos, founder, creative chairman, GUT, Global
Creative B2B Lions President
Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: brand, marketing and communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa
Creative Business Transformation Lions President
Ariana Stolarz, global chief strategy officer, marketing, Accenture Song, Global
Creative Commerce Lions President
Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas NA, Digitas, North America
Creative Data Lions President
Rose Herceg, country president Australia and New Zealand, WPP, Australia and New Zealand
Creative Effectiveness Lions President
Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Global
Creative Strategy Lions President
Vita M. Harris, global chief strategy officer, FCB, Global
Design Lions President
Fura Johannesdottir, chief creative officer, Huge, Global
Digital Craft Lions President
Kentaro Kimura, international chief creative officer and corporate officer, Hakuhodo, Global
Direct Lions President
Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer, DAVID, Global
Entertainment Lions President
Geoffrey Edwards, executive creative director, GALE, USA
Entertainment Lions for Gaming President
Lydia Winters, chief storyteller, Mojang Studios, Global
Entertainment Lions for Music President
Madeline Nelson, US head of independent label relations, Amazon Music, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport President
Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK/EMEA
Film Lions President
Tor Myhren, VP marketing communications, Apple Inc, Global
Film Craft Lions President
Prasoon Pandey, ad film maker, Corcoise Films, India
Glass: The Lion for Change President
Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO, MakeLoveNotPorn, Global
Health & Wellness Lions President
Wendy Chan, health creative lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman, APAC
Industry Craft Lions President
Kalpesh Patankar, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, UAE
Innovation Lions President
Diego Machado, global chief creative officer, AKQA, Global
Media Lions President
Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer and CEO Media, dentsu, APAC
Outdoor Lions President
Marco Venturelli, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe, France
Pharma Lions President
Collette Douaihy, global chief creative officer, Health, Dentsu Health, Global
PR Lions President
Kat Thomas, founder and global chief creative officer, One Green Bean, Global
Print & Publishing Lions President
John Raúl Forero, president and chief creative officer, DDB, Colombia
Social & Influencer Lions President
Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA
Sustainable Development Goals Lions President
Gustavo Lauria, co-founder, president and chief creative officer, We Believers, USA
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions President
Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VML, Global
The Jury President of the new Luxury and Lifestyle Lions will be announced shortly. Cannes Lions is now open for awards submissions until April 11, 2024. The event will take place from June 17 to 21 in Cannes, France.