Prega News' #LetThemDecide campaign urges couples to decide whether to have a second child together

"We believe open communication, mutual respect and freedom of choice are critical pillars for every healthy relationship and family unit," Chatterjee added. "With #LetThemDecide, Prega News aims to spark this very dialogue in living rooms across India. As the nation's #1 pregnancy test kit brand trusted by millions of women, we feel it's time to stop pressuring couples and instead support their choices in family planning. It is said that a content mother fosters a happy family, and we wish every mother a fulfilling experience as she embarks on her motherhood journey. We proudly stand behind every couple, celebrating their decisions whether they plan for one child or two.”