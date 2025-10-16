Preity Zinta becomes the new face of Swa Diamonds

Swa Diamonds, has announced Preity G Zinta as the new face of its latest campaign, ‘As Real As You.’ The association marks the actress’s comeback to brand endorsements, symbolising authenticity, confidence, and elegance - values that align with the brand’s identity.

The campaign celebrates real emotions and genuine beauty, showcasing jewellery as an expression of individuality and truth. Through ‘As Real As You,’ Swa Diamonds aims to strengthen its connection with modern consumers across India and the UAE.

Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, managing director of Swa Diamonds, said: “In India, jewellery has always been more than just an ornament — it’s a way to express emotions and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. That’s why at Swa Diamonds, we offer only IGI/GIA-certified natural diamonds of VVS clarity and EF colour— symbols of the genuine love and trust our customers place in every piece. Our new campaign, ‘As Real As You,’ celebrates this authenticity - because every emotion you express deserves something just as real.”

Founded in Kerala, Swa Diamonds has established itself as a leading jewellery house with over 400 stores across India and the UAE, aiming to cross 500 stores by the end of 2025. In 2022, the brand achieved a Guinness World Record for creating a ring set with 24,679 natural diamonds, underscoring its craftsmanship and innovation.

With manufacturing units in Kerala and Mumbai, Swa Diamonds continues to blend tradition with technology, delivering precision, purity, and excellence in every design.