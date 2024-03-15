Preity Zinta stars in Mortein's 'Ab Raho Befikar' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign highlights Mosquito Fight Technology (MFT) of Mortein.
Mortein, a pest control brand, launched a new campaign featuring actor Preity G Zinta for Mortein Liquid vaporisers, recognising the journey of motherhood and the heightened responsibility of a new mother to keep her child protected. The campaign Ab Raho Befikar, encourages new mothers to live fearlessly, knowing their child is protected from the danger of mosquito-borne diseases with the Mosquito Fight Technology (MFT) of Mortein.
With its active fast-releasing composition, Mortein's MFT offers mothers a significant leap with its effectiveness and convenience. It stands as a pillar of support for all new mothers and ensures protection against mosquitoes causing up to ten diseases. In the latest campaign, Mortein provides mothers with the confidence and assurance they need to navigate the complexities of parenthood without the looming fear of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Speaking on her association, actor and campaign ambassador Preity G Zinta said, “As a mother, I recognise the immense responsibility we carry to protect our children from every threat, including those tiny but formidable mosquitoes. Mortein’s Mosquito Fight Technology isn’t just about repelling insects; it’s about empowering mothers to fearlessly embrace parenthood. So, let’s embrace life ‘Ab Raho Befikar’– unburdened by worries, knowing that our love and Mortein’s protection envelop our homes.”
Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign delves into the pivotal role of a new mother, portrayed by Preity G Zinta, in safeguarding her family against mosquito-borne diseases. Through the lens of parenthood, the campaign highlights the imperative of making no compromises when it comes to the safety and well-being of one’s family.
Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, said, “At Mortein, we empathise deeply with the challenges faced by families in safeguarding their loved ones from the threats of mosquito-borne diseases. As we introduce our latest campaign, we stand with pride, shining a spotlight on the indispensable role of mothers in this ongoing battle. With Mortein’s Mosquito Fight Technology, we reaffirm our dedication to equipping young mothers with a superior solution, making them fearless of mosquito-borne diseases. This initiative empowers mothers everywhere to navigate the journey of motherhood with unwavering confidence and peace of mind.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “It all started from the discovery of a fascinating insight-the behavior shift that a house undergoes when a family anticipates or welcomes a new baby. The lifestyle changes, fear, concern, and more. This led us to selecting ‘A New Mother’ as our spokesperson. It was mosquitoes vs maternal instincts! So, Preity Zinta, the modern mom with her trustworthy voice skillfully conveyed the message of how a mother seeks nothing less than 100% because just one mosquito can turn into a menace. Mortein: Ab Raho Befikar campaign adopted a very candid yet highly impactful approach. Through the ‘no compromise’ perspective of a mother, we established the product's efficacy while touching the emotional chords of every Indian home.”
The Mortein liquid vaporiser with MFT - Mosquito Fight Technology is available in 45ml pack, priced at Rs 85.