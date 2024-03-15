Preity Zinta stars in Mortein's 'Ab Raho Befikar' campaign

Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “It all started from the discovery of a fascinating insight-the behavior shift that a house undergoes when a family anticipates or welcomes a new baby. The lifestyle changes, fear, concern, and more. This led us to selecting ‘A New Mother’ as our spokesperson. It was mosquitoes vs maternal instincts! So, Preity Zinta, the modern mom with her trustworthy voice skillfully conveyed the message of how a mother seeks nothing less than 100% because just one mosquito can turn into a menace. Mortein: Ab Raho Befikar campaign adopted a very candid yet highly impactful approach. Through the ‘no compromise’ perspective of a mother, we established the product's efficacy while touching the emotional chords of every Indian home.”