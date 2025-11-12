Prime Video brings Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Tanmay Bhat to coach Srikant Tiwari

Prime Video is sticking to its winning formula of blending pop culture, humour, and internet fandom to promote its biggest shows. For The Family Man 3, the platform rolled out a creator-led promo featuring Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Tanmay Bhat trying to “train” Srikant Tiwari- only for Manoj Bajpayee’s no-nonsense character to roast them all. The fun doesn’t stop there: Raina’s real-life bodyguard makes a surprise cameo at the end, joining in to take a dig at Srikant too.

The new season, streaming from November 21, 2025, brings Bajpayee back with Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as new faces in the mix.

It’s a clever mix of timing and talent. All three creators have been lightning rods for both attention and controversy this year, the kind that reliably drives online chatter and meme circulation.

Raina, who recently featured in an ad with Kunal Kamra for a language-learning app, cheekily references Tamil Nadu here too, echoing a similar moment from one of his earlier Prime Video bits. Mukhija brings her trademark sass, while Bhat, whose comedic legacy still carries echoes of AIB’s wild years, rounds out the trio with his dry wit.

In the clip, the trio gives Srikant “survival tips” for the season, but he fires back with classic deadpan lines- telling Samay his show’s already shut, Apoorva's followers are dropping, and Tanmay’s YouTube channel is shutting down- before the teaser rolls in.

For Prime Video, this approach isn’t new- it’s a pattern. Back when Paatal Lok Season 2 was announced, the streamer tapped Raina again, alongside Rinku Singh, Farida Jalal, and others, in a spoof-style video where they tried to stop Hathi Ram Chaudhary from heading to Nagaland.

These creator-driven sketches have now become the platform’s go-to launch lever: seed a meme-friendly premise, push it through influencer handles, and then scale it up into trailers and outdoor campaigns.