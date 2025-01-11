Samay Raina, Farida Jalal & other celebs caution Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram

After Hathi Ram Chaudhary from Prime Video’s Paatal Lok decided to journey to Nagaland, a wave of concern has spread among the masses.

From popular stand-up comic Samay Raina cheekily offering a feature on his show instead, to renowned cricketer Rinku Singh ominously warning, “Wahan toh tera sab kuchh tootega,” the pushback is real.

Even paparazzi Manav Manglani dishes out some fashion advice—“Airport look toh change karlo!”—while veteran actress Farida Jalal ups the ante in classic Bollywood style by dropping a thaali, a fiery “maa kasam”, and a dose of 90s’ melodrama to stop him. There was even a reel from Aman, the pineapple guy, singing his heart out, begging Hathi Ram to stay put.

But our man, ever-so determined, shrugs it all off with his trademark sass: “Nagaland toh jaunga, kya hee hoga?” The answer will reveal itself in season two of Paatal Lok which will drop on January 17.