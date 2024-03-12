Prime Video celebrates women in entertainment with video tribute

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The video message highlights the daily influence of women's stories on cultural and social discourse.
Prime Video has unveiled a contemplative video dedicated to the role of women in entertainment. The video features Prime Video’s key global, as well as Indian leadership team who articulate Prime Video’s undeterred commitment to gender equality and the contributions of women in storytelling and beyond.
The video features Kelly Day, VP– International, Prime Video; Gaurav Gandhi, VP, Asia Pacific & MENA, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video India and Aparna Purohit, head of Originals– India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video; who come together as a collective voice to convey the service’s gratitude and admiration for the contributions and the significant impact made by women through the power of storytelling at Prime Video.
The video aims to take the viewers into the world of Prime Video and how it has evolved into a home for female talent, where they can proudly display their diverse skills and capabilities in their respective fields of expertise.
Narrated by the voices of its leaders, the video emphasises the significant contribution of Amazon Originals in presenting a wide array of female-centric narratives. These stories are powerful, inspiring, loud, magical, real, uncomfortable, and unapologetic- mirroring the complexity and diversity of the world we live in.
Each story is designed to spark conversation and inspire change, highlighting Prime Video’s commitment to elevating female voices and perspectives.
Prime Video, known for bringing relatable stories of women and by women to life, and video shows scenes of some of fan-favourites and acclaimed titles featuring women characters in pivotal roles such as the International Originals like Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, The Wheel of Time, as well as Indian Originals such as Dahaad, Made in Heaven, Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Four More Shots Please! Suzhal – the vortex, to name a few.
The video ends with a glimpse of two of the highly anticipated titles premiering soon on Prime Video – Amazon Original series Big Girls Don’t Cry, a coming-of-age all-girls high school drama that premieres on 14 March; and Amazon Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untold story of a young woman revolutionary based during pre-independent India era, starring Sara Ali Khan that premieres on March 21, 2024.
The video concludes with a powerful declaration: Prime Video honours women daily through its dedication to storytelling that places women at the forefront. The previewed titles represent only the beginning. Throughout every moment, day, week, and month of 2024, Prime Video promises a line-up of captivating stories that spotlight strong, inspirational, and relatable female characters, showcasing the service’s commitment to celebrating and empowering women through narratives.