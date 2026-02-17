Prime Video chases fleeting eras with a Gen Z romance

With a reworked Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Ray by composer Mikey McCleary, Prime Video has dropped a cute two minute romantic story, positioning itself as a streaming platform built for the shifting moods and tastes of younger viewers.

A brainchild of independent agency Manja, the brand film follows social media personality Akash Thapago as he cycles through a series of wardrobe changes, trying to mirror his crush’s evolving interests by consuming what she watches on Prime Video. One day Gini is into The Summer I Turned Pretty, then it is The Traitors. Soon it is Spring Fever, and before Akash can adapt again, it is Call Me Bae.

“Identity today isn’t anchored in decades. It is framed in eras. Emotional, situational, self defined phases. An era is temporary. Personal. Shareable. It is a version of you that exists for a while, and then makes way for another. So ‘Every Emotion. It’s on Amazon Prime’ evolved into something more culturally precise,” writes Manja co founder and CEO Arvind Krishnan on LinkedIn.

If an era is as fleeting as he suggests, ubiquity becomes essential to holding the interest of Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers raised on an endless stream of on demand entertainment rather than appointment viewing.

It is perhaps no coincidence that this campaign arrives soon after Prime Video unveiled its content slate and global rival Netflix marked a decade in the country.

More than competing platforms, attention remains both the biggest prize and the fiercest adversary for any streaming service. How do you hold a viewer who can jump from a 60s period drama to stand up comedy, switch to a live match thousands of miles away, and then slip into an endless scroll of reels within minutes?