Professor Ayushmann Khurrana struggles to connect with students in KitKat ad

In his first KitKat ad, the Bollywood star shows how taking a break is the best decision one can make.
Video calls are a constant in our lives today. For kids, it is the only mode of educational instruction. But, it's easier said than done. For starters, look at the scenario from a teacher's point of view; having the attention of your students and connecting with them while they look at you from tiny boxes is, for the lack of a better word, intimidating.
To connect with your students, especially when you're new, is tough. But, KitKat shows you how to do it in its new ad. And, to help it show this is none other than Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
In his first-ever class, Khurrana tries to make a great first impression with lines such as, "Accounts is a very interesting subject kyunki isme interest hota hai." And, if that wasn't enough, "... it could also get very taxing... tax.ing." The look on the students' faces was enough to illustrate how he fared. Feeling the mood of the online room, Khurrana calls for a break.
It is only when he eats a KitKat chocolate during the break does he realise to take it slow... And in the end, he wins over the students. The ad is about taking a break and coming back to what you were doing with a fresh mindset.
Nikhil Chand, director - foods and confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “Over the last 25 years, KitKat, with its positioning of 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat', has made millions of Indian consumers have enjoyable breaks with delicious, crispy KitKat fingers. Our new campaign ‘Life Hai, KitKat break banta hai’ celebrates the resilience and adaptability the Indian youth have been displaying.“
The campaign highlights how, when at times, the ‘new normal’ may get ambiguous and stressful for the youth, all it takes is a meaningful pause (break) with a KitKat to gain a fresh perspective on situations. The film encourages the youth to take a short break and come back with a smile and renewed positivity to effectively deal with the unsaid conflict the ‘new normal‘ brings to their lives.
Expressing his thoughts on the association, Khurrana said, “While we continue to adapt to a new lifestyle and manage the daily challenges, I have realised the importance of taking little breaks regularly. Adapting to the new reality and staying away from their comfort zone of friends, college, etc., has been the toughest for the youth, and I can imagine the stress and anxiety in their lives. But, taking a short KitKat break and together making the situation more playful and filled with smiles is something we all can resonate with right now.”
It's interesting to note this is the first time we're seeing a KitKat ad featuring a celebrity after nearly one year. The last such ad featured the 'Dangal' sisters (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra). Another interesting fact is a new competition in the finger-format chocolate segment.
With Mondelez India's Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello making inroads, and its ad campaign touching upon the pack opening and sharing aspect that KitKat has popularised, we are looking forward to seeing the finger-format chocolate segment heating up with a hot new rivalry.
