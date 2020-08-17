Professor Ayushmann Khurrana struggles to connect with students in KitKat ad

Expressing his thoughts on the association, Khurrana said, “While we continue to adapt to a new lifestyle and manage the daily challenges, I have realised the importance of taking little breaks regularly. Adapting to the new reality and staying away from their comfort zone of friends, college, etc., has been the toughest for the youth, and I can imagine the stress and anxiety in their lives. But, taking a short KitKat break and together making the situation more playful and filled with smiles is something we all can resonate with right now.”