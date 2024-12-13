Publicis CEO Sadoun cheekily responds to Omnicom-IPG deal

“I hope you are enjoying being the top dog. But don’t get used to it because it may not last past 2025,” says Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun in an internal video after the Omnicom-IPG deal. His response to the deal comes a few days after rap royalty Snoop Dogg crowned the French network as the world’s biggest agency-holding company.

Advertisment

Here’s what he said:

“Right now, analysts describe Publicis as a good house but in a bad neighbourhood. Well, this neighbourhood will start to look a lot better, if we move to three main global players."



“An acquisition of this size will require every leader to be focused internally on integration if they want to be successful.”

Omnicom picks up IPG: Agency superpower in the making?

“On our side, our transformation is behind us. We have invested in data and technology in the last decade roughly what Omnicom will pay for IPG in one go. More than ever, we should focus on our clients as they are counting on our partnership to drive growth and leapfrog their industries. It is our job to get them there.”

Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG forms the world’s third-biggest advertising group, with 100,000 people and revenue of $25.6 billion.