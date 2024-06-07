Publicis India creates the 'Fabulously Futuristic' campaign for Enamor lingerie

The campaign itself comes from a basic human truth, says Sandra Daniels, SVP of marketing, Enamor. “Lingerie is an extremely personal and fundamental part of a woman’s life. Not only is it a product she uses every single day, but also an essential experience for her as a woman. She wants to ensure that she is picking a piece that is perfect in every way- be it the perfect fit, the perfect fabric or the perfect style. With the Innovations campaign, we have aimed to address these concerns and all with the objective of allowing women to have the best lingerie experience, so they can be completely free and comfortable to explore and experience their most fabulous self.”