Publicis India creates the 'Fabulously Futuristic' campaign for Enamor lingerie

It showcases films that highlight the line and its features, emphasising the power and grace of every 'Innovation'.
Publicis India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has unveiled its latest campaign, "Fabulously Futuristic," for Enamor, India's lingerie brand. This campaign celebrates the active, modern woman and highlights the features of Enamor's “Innovations” line.
Developed by Publicis India, "Fabulously Futuristic" is a series of six digital films that breaks away from traditional lingerie advertising and showcases the power and grace inherent to everyday activities. Every film focuses on a product from the “Innovations” line-up, showcasing the features of each.
The films showcase women in activities that embody strength and beauty, integrating the product range while highlighting the benefits of each garment, such as flexibility, breathability, cooling support with N9 temperature control technology, eco-friendly fabrics and gel-filled cups for superior comfort and support.
Publicis India’s ability to craft narratives aligns with Enamor's desire to showcase “Innovation” in a beautiful and inspiring way. This campaign is a testament to the agency’s ability to empower brands and consumers, connecting them on a deeper level.
"Enamor has been at the forefront of innovation in the category for a long time. So, for the Innovations range campaign, we wanted the brand to claim what it rightfully owns. It showcases stylish, strong women flexing their bodies and possibilities in moments of complete unabashed freedom that the cutting-edge technology in the bras support them with. We chose artforms like ballet and aerial yoga to power punch the ‘proof of concepts’ beautifully. The music and movements are all a celebration of the Enamor woman’s free spirit as she moves into a fabulous future," said Shitu Patil and Aman Mannan, joint national creative directors, Publicis India.
The campaign itself comes from a basic human truth, says Sandra Daniels, SVP of marketing, Enamor. “Lingerie is an extremely personal and fundamental part of a woman’s life. Not only is it a product she uses every single day, but also an essential experience for her as a woman. She wants to ensure that she is picking a piece that is perfect in every way- be it the perfect fit, the perfect fabric or the perfect style. With the Innovations campaign, we have aimed to address these concerns and all with the objective of allowing women to have the best lingerie experience, so they can be completely free and comfortable to explore and experience their most fabulous self.”
Team Credits
CEO: Paritosh Srivastava
Group chief strategy officer: Snehasis Bose
Managing director: Oindrila Roy
National creative directors: Aman Mannan & Shitu Patil
EVP & business head: Prachi Bali
Vice president: Amrita Chakraborty
Brand strategy director: Riya Bhaskaran
Associate creative director: Aavrutti Sharma
Creative Team: Manasi Deorukhkar, Tanishka Singh, Shilpa Potekar, Kimberly Dmello, Vaishnavi Kamath
Account management: Esha Panchal
Vice president: Alisha Furniturewalla
Creative director: Delna Shroff
Brand partner: Pankti Pathak
Associate brand director: Abigail Pashana
Creative supervisor: Astha Saxena
Sr. art director: Mayuri Chavan
Copywriter - Shirley Tayshete
Production house: Citruz Fashion Networks
Director & DOP: Ross Hillier
Executive producers: Athreyas 'Max' Aknur & Sunil Lade
Editor: Daniel Duval
DA: Shaunak Vyas
Music composer: David Houston
Photographer: Justin Polkey