Puma India signs Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador

Under this partnership, Shami will endorse PUMA’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.
Sports brand PUMA has signed Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador. Shami joins PUMA's illustrious roster of athletes, which includes names from the world of sports like Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol, and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.
Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, Puma India, said, “Bringing Mohammed Shami into the Puma family reinforces our dedication to the sport of cricket. We strongly believe that Shami’s association with Puma will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country.”
Mohammed Shami said, “I am delighted to be part of the Puma family and it’s an amazing feeling to join their star-studded roster.”
Shami made his debut against the West Indies in 2013, picking up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm bowler has played 64 Tests and picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7. He has scalped 171 wickets in 94 matches till now.