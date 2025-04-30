Puneet Superstar, Poonam Pandey, and Deepak Kalal star in Stake’s latest ad

In what might be described as the gambling equivalent of a reverse sweep, online betting platform Stake has unveiled a curiously brazen advertising campaign featuring some of India's most eyebrow-raising social media personalities.

Advertisment

The advertisement, a departure from Stake's typical influencer marketing playbook, stars provocative content creators Puneet Superstar, Deepak Kalal, and Poonam Pandey, along with actor and comedian Vibhu Varshney (better known as Dilsepaneer) in what can only be described as a domestic dramedy with gambling as its punchline.

The peculiar production opens in a household setting with Dilsepaneer engaged in the time-honoured tradition of sofa punditry, making cricket match predictions when his "wife"—portrayed by Poonam Pandey, known for her rather risqué social media presence—suggests he take a breather. Enter Puneet Superstar, whose signature "squeake" announces his arrival as he knocks on the door seeking a loan. The narrative takes yet another turn when Deepak Kalal rings Puneet from outside, revealing that Pandey has apparently left Dilsepaneer for him, all whilst casually placing a bet on Stake.

What makes this marketing manoeuvre particularly cheeky is that it comes mere months after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) explicitly advised social media influencers to steer clear of promoting offshore betting platforms. In March 2024, the Ministry issued guidance that could hardly have been clearer, warning against the promotion of gambling platforms—including those disguised as "surrogate advertisements."

This warning shot across the bow followed a similar advisory from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) last year, which threatened "stringent action" against celebrities endorsing such legally dubious activities.

Stake's latest gambit represents a significant change in tactics for the platform in India. Previous promotional efforts in the subcontinent have typically manifested as casual social media content—reels, dedicated posts, or betting slips—featuring ambassadors like cricket commentator Ravi Shastri and musicians Karan Aujla and Raftaar. This full-fledged advertisement, complete with script and production values, marks new territory for the brand's Indian marketing strategy.

Perhaps most tellingly, the advertisement has been shared exclusively through the personal social media channels of the featured influencers, rather than through Stake's official accounts.

Internationally, Stake has built a portfolio of high-profile partnerships that would make many legitimate businesses green with envy. The platform counts Canadian rapper Drake and Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero among its ambassadors, while maintaining sponsorship deals with Everton Football Club in the English Premier League and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).