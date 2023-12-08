PV Sindhu enjoys Sleepables mattress range in Centuary's latest campaign

Uttam Malani, executive director, Centuary Mattress, said, “At Centuary Mattress, our commitment to customer satisfaction drives us to create mattresses that redefine comfort for a truly rejuvenating sleep experience. Our collaboration with PV Sindhu brings a playful musical narrative, providing a unique peek into the mattress preferences of Gen Z and millennials. We aim to inspire individuals to discover the delight of sound sleep on our certified mattresses, tailored to resonate seamlessly with their modern lifestyles and preferences. ”