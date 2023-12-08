PV Sindhu enjoys Sleepables mattress range in Centuary's latest campaign

The TVC underscores the combination of comfortability, affordability and durability, promising a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.
Sleepables from the house of Centuary Mattress, has launched a campaign featuring brand ambassador PV Sindhu for its Sleepables mattress range. The TVC accentuates the blend of affordability and luxury, emphasising the reversible mattresses' durability and customisation.
The campaign also highlights that sleepable mattresses come as a convenient bed-in-a-box. The collection includes a hybrid memory foam pocket spring mattress, bonnell spring mattress and ortho memory foam mattress. Another additional benefit of the Sleepables mattress range is that they can be flipped over and can be used the same way.
Uttam Malani, executive director, Centuary Mattress, said, “At Centuary Mattress, our commitment to customer satisfaction drives us to create mattresses that redefine comfort for a truly rejuvenating sleep experience. Our collaboration with PV Sindhu brings a playful musical narrative, providing a unique peek into the mattress preferences of Gen Z and millennials. We aim to inspire individuals to discover the delight of sound sleep on our certified mattresses, tailored to resonate seamlessly with their modern lifestyles and preferences. ”
Centuary Mattress onboarded badminton player PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador in August 2023.
Centuary has a plan to grow its presence among multi-brand dealers from 4,500+ to 10,000+ outlets. Additionally, the brand plans to boost the number of exclusive brand stores from 450+ to 700+ and launch at least 100 exclusive experience stores by 2025.