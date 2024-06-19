PVR INOX launches ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho’ campaign with Kartik Aaryan

Commenting on the campaign, Gautam Dutta, CEO – revenue and operations, PVR INOX, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new campaign, ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho,’ which reflects our commitment to bringing the freshest and most exhilarating cinematic experiences to our audience. The film celebrates cinema as a communal experience, the thrill of witnessing a story unfold on the big screen with a live audience. It argues that this shared experience, like the electric atmosphere of a cricket match, transcends the act of simply watching a movie – it becomes a vibrant, in-the-moment event, unlike the passive consumption of something past its prime. Kartik Aaryan beautifully captures this essence in the campaign, emphasizing how every twist, laugh, and tear is best experienced in the dark cinema environment. We invite everyone to enjoy the unparalleled joy of watching movies on the big screen."