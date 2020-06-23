PVR shows us the cinema-going experience in the COVID-era

1. There will be an enhanced safety shield for the cashier at the box office, with stress on contactless payments.

2. Sale of PPE suits, and one-time use 3D glasses.

3. There will be social distancing floor markers at all areas.

4. No pat-down checks, but mandated temperature screenings.

5. Hand sanitisation stations placed at all important locations inside the cinema hall.

6. The entire hall will be sanitised using advanced electrostatic spray guns.

7. The door handles will be coated with microshield films.

8. There will be one-seat gap in normal auditoriums, and installed gaps in premium seats to addresses social distancing concerns.

9. The auditorium will be deep cleaned after every show.

10. There will be disposable food packaging; crockery and cutlery will be disinfected using UV technology.

11. There will be separate counters for order and pick up for truncated food menu and new pre-packaged food items.

12. Fifty per cent of the facilities will be functional at any given time.