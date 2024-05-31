PWD set to take down illegal ads from district main roads and state highways in South Karnataka: TOI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to eradicate illegal advertisements from various districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts.
The PWD in south Karnataka has started a drive to take down unauthorised advertisements on state highways and district main roads, in response to public complaints, as reported by TOI.
Officials stated that on May 18, the PWD chief engineer (communications and buildings, south zone), Duragappa K, instructed executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, and junior engineers to locate and eliminate unauthorised advertisements.
The drive will cover Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, and Shivamogga districts in PWD's southern region.
With BBMP's ban on advertising and hoarding display in Bengaluru, outdoor advertisers shifted their focus to roads surrounding the state capital, resulting in a rise in unauthorised ads and hoardings in those locations.
Several complaints have been lodged at the PWD office claiming that illegal advertisements are causing issues and diverting drivers' attention, leading to accidents. As a result, PWD made the decision to eliminate all unauthorised advertisements.