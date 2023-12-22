Quaker welcomes Kiara and Sidharth as brand ambassadors

The power couple will play a pivotal role in forthcoming campaigns and launches, engaging audiences in the oat-a-licious journey.
Quaker, an oats brand, has announced the addition of celebrity couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as its newest brand ambassadors. The collaboration signifies the fusion of Quaker's 145-year legacy in advocating the ‘goodness of oats’ worldwide with the contemporary influence and appeal of Kiara and Sidharth.
Relaying her excitement, Kiara Advani, commented, "Oats have been a constant part of my diet, a delightful addition that I truly love. They're my morning and evening essential, a wholesome choice with nutritious energy. Partnering with Quaker resonates with my belief in maintaining a balanced lifestyle without compromising on taste. I'm excited to collaborate with Quaker to highlight how oats, with their inherent goodness, effortlessly elevate everyday meals, making conscious eating both convenient and delicious."
"Teaming up with Quaker feels like the perfect match, as oats have long been my go-to to get an energised start to the day. When it comes to a speedy, wholesome meal, they are my top pick; quick to make and filled with goodness. I look forward to showcasing how these versatile oats seamlessly fit into anyone's schedule, transforming mindful eating into a delightful journey", expressed Sidharth Malhotra.
In her remarks on the announcement of Kiara and Sidharth as brand ambassadors, Sravani Babu, associate director and category lead, Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, "With Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joining the Quaker family, their vibrancy, relatability and commitment to a balanced lifestyle complement Quaker's ethos perfectly. Kiara's vivacious energy and Sidharth's active lifestyle resonate with today's generation, making them influential advocates for a wholesome way of living. Their shared values align seamlessly with Quaker's mission, enhancing the brand's endeavour to inspire individuals to embrace oats as a delicious and beneficial dietary inclusion.”