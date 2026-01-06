Rado’s new ad turns contrast into connection with Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan

Swiss watchmaker Rado has launched a new global campaign featuring its brand ambassadors Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. The campaign brings the two actors together through a visual narrative built around contrast, convergence and connection.

The film presents both actors in distinct environments shaped by differing visual and emotional tones. Katrina Kaif is shown in a light, architectural space defined by curves, muted colours and soft textures. The setting reflects a sense of restraint and symmetry, with the Centrix Diamonds watch positioned as part of this environment.

Hrithik Roshan, in contrast, appears in a rugged landscape marked by volcanic rock formations and darker textures. His setting is intended to reflect movement, strength and exploration, with the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph featured as part of this world.

The campaign places the Rado anchor at the centre of the narrative. Used as a visual and symbolic device, it acts as a point of connection between the two contrasting spaces. Over the course of the film, the anchor draws the two worlds together, leading to a shared visual space where the actors’ environments intersect.

According to the campaign narrative, the meeting of the two worlds represents balance rather than similarity, positioning connection as something that emerges from contrast rather than uniformity.

The campaign was released globally in January 2026.