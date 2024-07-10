Rahil Mohammad launches new creative agency 'Where Is The Brief'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mohammad recently served as the social media head at Ola Electric.
Rahil Mohammad, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the advertising and marketing world, has launched his own agency, Where Is The Brief. His journey includes stints with Unacademy, Doodlebawa, Paytm Insider, FoxyMoron, Ola Electric, and Yellow Dot Creative. He has also been the part-time founder of Visual Dictionary since 2016.
Mohammad officially announced the agency through a LinkedIn post.
His new venture aims to break away from traditional retainer agency models. He rejects standard practices like fixed post counts and mediocrity, emphasising genuine creative work that aligns with business objectives.
Where Is The Brief promises agility and responsiveness, ready to tackle briefs in brand strategy, content creation, community building, and social media campaigns. Mohammad encourages anyone with a brief to reach out and is open to exploring new ideas and collaborations.