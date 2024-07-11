Rahul Dravid encourages children to spend more time in sunlight in Bournvita's new campaign

Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar – chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Bournvita has always partnered with parents to give the best for kids. With growing Vitamin D deficiency from lack of outdoor play, we needed to give kids a strong reason to keep down devices and step outside. And what better reason than the opportunity to live the dream of getting trained by a legend? Bournvita D for Dreams made Rahul Dravid the personal trainer of millions of kids with the use of highly advanced AI. Our ECD, Akshay Seth's idea, lets kids use time in the sun as currency to get personalised training from Rahul Dravid. Activated by AI, this campaign will help kids achieve Vitamin D sufficiency and become champions of tomorrow.”