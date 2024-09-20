Rahul Dravid partners with Roombr to revolutionise Indian classrooms with AI-powered digital solutions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has been announced as the brand ambassador for Roombr Digital Classroom, a Bangalore-based EdTech startup. Powered by Intel and Texas Instruments, Roombr has launched a patented AI-enabled digital classroom solution, aiming to revolutionise education across the nation.
Roombr's technology integrates advanced hardware with AI-driven software, creating interactive 120-200 inch digital screens that transform walls into dynamic learning hubs.
With AI-assisted features, students can access personalised learning materials and real-time analytics, both in class and remotely. The company has already implemented its system in over 3,000 classrooms, including government schools and colleges across 11 states, with a goal of reaching 1 million classrooms by 2026.
Dravid expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to significantly enhance learning outcomes for students and teaching efficiency for educators. Roombr's founders, Satisha Naraharimurthy and Praveen Krishnaiah, aim to establish the startup as a leader in India's education technology sector.