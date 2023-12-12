Rahul Dravid secures top spot in celebrity endorsement list in ICC CWC' 2023: TAM

The report also highlights that volume of ads featuring celebrity endorsements increased by 55% in ICC CWC’23 as compared to ICC CWC’19.
According to the latest TAM Sports report, Rahul Dravid, Team India's coach, leads both the overall and sports celebrity rankings in the ICC CWC’23.
Following closely in the rankings were Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, securing 7%, 7%, 6%, and 6% respectively.
The report underscores a notable surge of 55% in the volume of celeb-endorsed advertisements during the ICC CWC’23 compared to the preceding edition in 2019.
In this edition of the ICC World Cup, sports personalities dominated brand endorsements, claiming a substantial 58% share, surpassing film actors who secured 30%.
The dynamics were different in the previous World Cup, with actors holding a higher share at 60%, while sports personalities lagged at 26%.
The report also identified Vishnu Packaging as the leading advertiser in the celebrity endorsement arena, commanding a 16% share. Following closely were K P Pan Foods (11%), Sports Technologies (11%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (9%), and Coca-Cola India (7%).
Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala was the leading brand on the list with a 16% share.
Additionally, the report highlights notable celebrity couples in advertising, with Ajay Devgan/Kajol taking the top spot, claiming a 25% share of ad volumes. They were followed by Akshay Kumar/Twinkle Khanna at 24% and Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli at 12%.