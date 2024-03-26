Rajasthan Royals enjoys Curefoods newly introduced pizza in latest TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Curefoods’ Olio Pizza, a pizza brand from the house of Eatfit, has announced its collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, the Jaipur-based professional franchise cricket team, for IPL 2024. As part of this partnership, the brand has produced a television commercial (TVC) featuring cricketing icons- Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara.
The TVC, set to air during Rajasthan Royals matches, showcases the irresistible appeal of Curefoods' newly introduced pizza category, highlighting its signature ‘Asli Cheese’ and ‘Smoky Crust.’ With a focus on indulgence, the TVC aims to showcase to viewers the delicious flavours and quality ingredients their pizzas offer.
Gokul Kandhi, chief business officer, Curefoods, said, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional taste experiences to our customers, and we are excited to showcase our products to a wider audience during one of the most-watched sporting events in India. This campaign marks a significant investment for our Pizza category as we continue to expand our presence across India."
The TVC will be prominently featured on JioCinema during Rajasthan Royals matches, providing extensive visibility to the brand message through this partnership. It aims to reach a wider audience aided by a multi-media strategy leveraging platforms such as Spotify, Radio Mirchi, Instagram, and YouTube to amplify brand recall and awareness.
As Curefoods embarks on this mega-budget campaign, Olio as well as Eatfit aim to solidify their position as a leading choice for pizza lovers nationwide. By leveraging the popularity of the cricketing season and the star power of cricketing icons, Curefoods is poised to captivate audiences and drive growth in the competitive food and beverage industry.