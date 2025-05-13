Rajasthan Tourism launches a 50k tagline contest In India

The Rajasthan tourism department has called upon creative writers from all over India to participate in its latest tagline writing competition and let their “imagination fly beyond deserts, palaces, & fairs, and give Rajasthan a new voice!”

Participants are required to create a compelling tagline that encapsulates the spirit, beauty, and legacy of Rajasthan in six powerful words. Through the concise, yet creative tagline, the state government aims to establish a new brand identity that appeals to travellers from around the world.

The winner of the contest will receive a certificate from the state tourism department, as well as a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The competition offers the winner an opportunity to leave their mark on Rajasthan’s rich tapestry and discover a new brand identity for the state.

Writers must email their entry to rajasthan.tourism101@gmail.com by May 30, 2025.

Important Guidelines:

This competition is open to all Indian citizens.

Each participant can submit only one original entry.

The tagline must be original, unpublished, and solely created by the writer.

The tagline can be either English or Bilingual (Hindi & Hindi Mix).

The tagline must not exceed six words.

The email submission must include the participant’s full name, contact details, and address.

By submitting an entry, the Rajasthan tourism department will be granted the rights to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display the tagline across any chosen media without compensation to the writer.

As per the department, the winner will be decided on the originality, creativity, relevance and emotional appeal of the entry. Any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification from the contest.

Affidavit Format Photograph: (Rajasthan Tourism )

A noteworthy requirement for participation is the submission of an affidavit on a Rs 100 stamp paper providing the writer’s written consent, certifying the originality of the tagline. The writer must also accept sole responsibility for any future legal consequences arising from their entry.