Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa join forces for Kenstar's summer campaign

Kenstar aims to build a stronger bond with customers through this collaboration.
Kenstar, an air cooler brand in India, has announced actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa for its latest summer campaign. Rajkummar Rao’s talent, versatile performances and Patralekhaa’s persona made them an ideal choice for Kenstar.
Kenstar is advancing into other durables as well. This collaboration has also produced a blockbuster summer campaign 'AC wali thandak, ab Kenstar coolers mein', featuring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
The TVC uses the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to showcase the style and capabilities of Kenstar coolers. In an interesting twist, the cooler’s performance makes Rajkummar exclaim that it truly deserves the award for best actor– because it does such a terrific job of acting like an AC! Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s performances, coupled with their on-screen.
Sunil Jain, CEO - Kenstar, said in the announcement, Kenstar has always prided itself in being the leader in innovation in the coolers category, a value we share with Rajkummar in his ability to continually portray path-breaking roles.”
Neha Khullar, head of marketing - Kenstar, added, “Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are just the perfect choice of brand ambassadors for us for our coolers. Rajkummar’s ability to deliver flawless performances, reinvent himself role after role, deliver at the box office consistently, and establish trust and honesty with his fans, aligns perfectly with our values of quality, style and durability. Having the star couple on board for our coolers is sure to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the brand, enabling Kenstar to build a stronger bond with our customers.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Rajkummar Rao said, “I am thrilled to join the Kenstar family. Coolers are the go-to product for a vast majority of our country as the summer temperatures rise. I am excited to bring Kenstar’s message of effective cooling, and helping the brand connect with the real India.”
Patralekhaa added, “It was truly exciting to work alongside Raj to bring alive Kenstar Cooler’s message for the upcoming summer season. Kenstar’s coolers truly offer superior cooling, and unmatched styling that suits the modern lifestyle of the new India.”