Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa join forces for Kenstar's summer campaign

Neha Khullar, head of marketing - Kenstar, added, “Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are just the perfect choice of brand ambassadors for us for our coolers. Rajkummar’s ability to deliver flawless performances, reinvent himself role after role, deliver at the box office consistently, and establish trust and honesty with his fans, aligns perfectly with our values of quality, style and durability. Having the star couple on board for our coolers is sure to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the brand, enabling Kenstar to build a stronger bond with our customers.”