Rajnigandha celebrates an act of kindness in its Diwali campaign

The brand has launched a TVC to celebrate Diwali with ‘delivery boys’ who work tirelessly to ensure that the joy of the festival reaches every household.
Rajnigandha has recently released a new video commercial for Diwali, paying tribute to the often unacknowledged heroes. The film is conceptualised by McCann and is currently live on television channels and digital platforms.
The TVC encapsulates the essence of Rajnigandha's core message, ‘Kuch Kar Aisa, Duniya Banna Chahe Tere Jaisa’, which encourages people to make a positive impact and inspire the world with their actions. It embodies the true spirit of Diwali, emphasising the importance of celebrating not just with family but also with ‘delivery boys’ who make the festivities possible for countless households.
Diwali is a time of celebration but there are many unrecognised heroes like the dedicated food delivery boys, who selflessly toil on this special day to deliver happiness to others' doorsteps. The brand’s latest commercial paints a heartfelt picture of these silent heroes. The protagonist decides to do something extraordinary for these delivery boys, transforming the festival of joy and light into a celebration for everyone. The video perfectly captures the essence of this act of kindness.
Commenting on the launch of the new video commercial, Sushaant, general manager marketing, mouth freshener division, DS Group said, “Diwali provides a moment of celebration and reflection, allowing us to recognize the often-overlooked heroes who contribute to these festivities. Rajnigandha’s latest commercial stands as a sincere tribute to the dedicated food delivery personnel who wholeheartedly endeavor to bring joy to everyone’s homes during Diwali season. In a world where success is often quantified by material accomplishments, the commercial pays tribute to those exceptional leaders who gauge their success through the smiles and the happiness they spread in their communities.”
“Nayaab hoten hain wo, jo auron ki duniya roshan karte hain truly epitomises that rarity in leadership that keeps people in the center of their success,” adds Sushaant.