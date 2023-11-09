Rajnigandha celebrates an act of kindness in its Diwali campaign

Commenting on the launch of the new video commercial, Sushaant, general manager marketing, mouth freshener division, DS Group said, “Diwali provides a moment of celebration and reflection, allowing us to recognize the often-overlooked heroes who contribute to these festivities. Rajnigandha’s latest commercial stands as a sincere tribute to the dedicated food delivery personnel who wholeheartedly endeavor to bring joy to everyone’s homes during Diwali season. In a world where success is often quantified by material accomplishments, the commercial pays tribute to those exceptional leaders who gauge their success through the smiles and the happiness they spread in their communities.”