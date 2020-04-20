Rajnigandha Silver Pearls finds the 'silver' lining in new video...

The premium flavoured cardamom seeds brand made a video out of clips of kind acts or 'silver' lining moments during the ongoing health crisis.
“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts school says this in the third book of the Harry Potter series. It's one of those quotes that stay with you for a long time after reading it. And during this time, when the world is battling one of its or perhaps its worst health and economic crisis, this quote is much needed.
We're under lockdown, the supply of essential goods is disrupted, the economy is in a recession, and nobody has a clue as to what is going to happen next. And during such times, it is the small deeds, those small acts of kindness which act as a beacon of light in this darkness.
Rajnigandha Silver Pearls, a premium flavoured cardamom seeds brand has released a video showing us the power of humanity and how individual good deeds go a long way into making someone's life better during the lockdown.
The nearly two-minute video shows a montage of clips reaffirming the good in humanity. We see a policeman sharing his lunch with the homeless, the Kaushambi police station Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh ensure the migrant labourers didn't go hungry, Captain Amitabh Singh and his crew flew back stranded Indians from Wuhan, China, Punjab thanking sanitation workers with flowers, and more.
At the end of the video, we can read the message that says, "Achchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai" meaning "There's a different shine to goodness", a nod to the brand's name Rajnigandha 'Silver' Pearls.
This video is part of the brand's ongoing initiative called 'Pearls of India' that salutes regular citizens who perform individual acts of goodness. The Mob, a creative agency executed the video for Rajnigandha Silver Pearls.
Right from the start of the pandemic to the lockdown, brands have taken the step forward to not only educate and inform people about Coronavirus and the precautions to take against it but in ways, that's light and humorous - we all need a bit of humour these days.