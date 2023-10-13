Rakul Preet stars in Shoppers Stop's festive campaign 'We-Time Wali Diwali', fostering togetherness

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the core theme of the campaign revolves around the essence of Diwali, a time when families and friends unite to celebrate.
Shoppers Stop is gearing up to kindle the spirit of togetherness this Diwali through an engaging digital campaign titled 'We-Time Wali Diwali,' featuring the popular actor Rakul Preet Singh.
The core theme of the campaign revolves around the essence of Diwali, a time when families and friends unite to celebrate. However, in today's fast-paced world, these moments of togetherness often take a back seat. 'We-Time Wali Diwali' urges individuals to rekindle their relationships by treasuring these invaluable moments. Whether it's a family get-together, a romantic date night, or a fun outing with friends, Shoppers Stop is encouraging everyone to allocate time for these cherished connections, highlighting the significance of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time' (Let's give our relationships some 'we-time').
Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief of marketing and communication at Shoppers Stop, expressed, "Shopping is not just about making purchases; it's about creating moments together. Diwali offers the perfect opportunity to bond with friends and family. Diwali shopping is one of those moments that brings us together. With 'We-Time Wali Diwali,' Shoppers Stop is inspiring people to spend time with their loved ones, whether it's shopping together or choosing gifts together. Embrace the joy of togetherness this festive season and weave precious memories that last a lifetime."
Rakul Preet Singh, while speaking about the campaign, stated, "As someone who cherishes moments with my family and friends, I deeply resonate with the concept of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time.' It is crucial that we spend time with our loved ones, particularly during festivals, and this campaign serves as a beautiful reminder of that. I am absolutely thrilled to be part of Shoppers Stop's Diwali campaign, 'We-Time Wali Diwali,' and their endeavor to bring people closer through fashion and heartfelt connections."
Basu added that Rakul Preet's association with Shoppers Stop adds a touch of glamour and authenticity to the campaign, making it more relatable to the target audience.
To elevate the festive excitement, Shoppers Stop is introducing exclusive "Bill Buster" offers, providing unbeatable deals on Tommy Hilfiger luggage and BOSS watches this season. Furthermore, customers making purchases of Rs. 10,000 or more with MasterCard will have a chance to win World Cup tickets. It's not just a shopping spree; it's a premium festive experience.