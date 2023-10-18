Ram Charan is Manyavar's new brand ambassador

The campaign film is a poignant masterpiece that beautifully unravels the timeless tale of a father-son bond. The film comes to life as we witness a proud father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. As the son quietly admires the joyful chaos, his heart is filled with nostalgia, cherishing the precious moments and the invaluable wisdom lovingly imparted by his father over the years. From learning to adapting to changing times to putting your family first, the film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a powerful message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the profound knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the remarkable journey that lies ahead. This is a narrative that will undoubtedly stir one’s soul and compel to experience the entire film.