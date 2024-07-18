Rana Daggubati reacts to resident reviews of his locality in 99acres.com's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign, conceptualised in-house, aims to promote 99acres.com’s Ratings & Reviews & Price Trends features.
99acres, a real estate portal, has teamed up with Tollywood's powerhouse, Rana Daggubati, to launch a new campaign in Telugu, #ManaLoManaMaata. This digital campaign is set to transform the way people search for property, leveraging the and larger-than-life action hero persona of Rana Daggubati. In a gripping video, Rana, a resident of Film Nagar, defends his locality against resident reviews, showcasing his deep connection to his neighborhood.
Further, Price Trends help buyers understand present and historical property prices in the area. Rana Daggubati's powerful reactions to these insights as a resident himself, illustrate how they offer a complete picture of lifestyle, connectivity, environment, safety, and price appreciation.
99acres has rapidly expanded coverage to include resident reviews and price trends for over 10,000 localities across India.