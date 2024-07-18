Rana Daggubati reacts to resident reviews of his locality in 99acres.com's new campaign

99acres, a real estate portal, has teamed up with Tollywood's powerhouse, Rana Daggubati, to launch a new campaign in Telugu, #ManaLoManaMaata. This digital campaign is set to transform the way people search for property, leveraging the and larger-than-life action hero persona of Rana Daggubati. In a gripping video, Rana, a resident of Film Nagar, defends his locality against resident reviews, showcasing his deep connection to his neighborhood.