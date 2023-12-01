Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor join PetStar as brand ambassadors, promoting love and care for pets

The brand has also launched a new TVC with the duo, which captures the essence of the pet as an integral part of the family.
Mankind Pharma’s petcare brand PetStar has announced the addition of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to its family as brand ambassadors. The duo, known for their on-screen charisma and off-screen warmth, perfectly embody the brand's core values of family, love, and the special bond we share with our pets.
The highlight of this collaboration is PetStar's new television commercial, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in a delightful family setting. The TVC revolves around the theme of a mother's understanding and care, not just for her children but also for the family pet. The storyline beautifully captures the essence of the pet as an integral part of the family, showcasing the love, joy, and a bit of playful rivalry that comes with it.
In this commercial, Ranbir Kapoor engages in a friendly sibling rivalry with the family pet, a lovable dog named Rocko. The narrative unfolds around a race to the dining table, with Neetu Kapoor calling them both for breakfast. The endearing portrayal of this relationship highlights the genuine bond shared between family members, including our beloved pets, and reinforces PetStar's commitment to promoting a happy and healthy life for pets.
Commenting on the collaboration, Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, expressed, "We are thrilled to welcome Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor into the PetStar family. Their warmth, relatability, and genuine love for pets align seamlessly with our brand ethos. We believe their association will not only elevate the brand's visibility but also resonate with pet lovers across the nation."