Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor join PetStar as brand ambassadors, promoting love and care for pets

The highlight of this collaboration is PetStar's new television commercial, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in a delightful family setting. The TVC revolves around the theme of a mother's understanding and care, not just for her children but also for the family pet. The storyline beautifully captures the essence of the pet as an integral part of the family, showcasing the love, joy, and a bit of playful rivalry that comes with it.